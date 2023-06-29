Alabama football flips Utah commit Isaia Faga

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama football added another commit to its 2024 recruiting class. Defensive tackle Isaia Faga announced on twitter he would be committing to Alabama after previously committing to Utah back in December.

HOME !! ROLL TIDE !

422 pic.twitter.com/16DbWPtRs4 — Isaia Molofaha Faga (@FagaIsaia) June 28, 2023

The Phoenix City, Ala., native’s announcement comes a couple weeks after he took an official visit to Alabama on June. 247Sports Composite rates Faga as a three-star commit, ranked as the No. 78 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 33 player in the state.

Alabama currently has nine commits in its 2024 recruiting class. Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin leads the No. 26 ranked recruiting class. He’s joined by a pair of five-stars (Jaylen Mbakwe, ATH, and Perry Thompson,WR), a group of four-stars, and two three-stars.