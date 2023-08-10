Alabama football flips FSU commit Rydarrius “Red” Morgan

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Buzz surrounding a potential flip for Alabama finally became official Wednesday afternoon. Rydarrius “Red” Morgan tweeted his decision saying he’s “10000000% committed” to the Crimson Tide.

The Phenix City, Ala., native previously committed to Florida State on July 4; however, he visited Tuscaloosa at Alabama’s end-of-summer recruiting event last month which sparked the rumors of a potential flip happening.

247Sports Composite ranks Morgan as the No. 54 safety in the nation and the No. 29 player in the state of Alabama for the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot safety helped his team (Central-Phenix City) to a 10-3 record and a appearance in the Class 7A State Semifinals last season. He totaled 50 tackles (five TFLs), one sack, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in 2022.

Morgan becomes the third player to commit to Alabama in the past five days. Former Georgia commit, Peyton Woodyard announced his “flip” on Tuesday while three-star prospect, Amari Jefferson committed to the Crimson Tide last Saturday.

Alabama has the fourth best recruiting class for 2024, behind Georgia, Ohio State, and Florida. The Crimson Tide have 17 commits consisting of two five-stars, 11 four-stars, and four three-stars. There’s still a long time before the recruiting class signs their letters of intent in December, so don’t be surprised if Alabama continues to move up the rankings.