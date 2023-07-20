Alabama football embraces perception of being overlooked

Alabama’s JC Latham delivered arguably the quote of the SEC Media Days week: the team feels disrespected.

“I don’t appreciate that at all,” Latham said. “Understanding this group, I know we’re gonna win it all, national championship, undefeated, Joe Moore Award, I want that also.

“Teams are already counting us out because we lost those 2 guys.”

The “two guys” are quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the No. 1 and No. 3 overall selections in April’s NFL Draft. Beyond that, the Crimson Tide returns two of five starters along the offensive line.

Latham calls the doubt “fuel to the fire”. Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn’t disagree with the take either.

“I think it’s true,” said Saban on the SEC Network when asked about Latham’s comments. “We lost the national championship game two years ago. We didn’t make the playoffs last year. I didn’t think our team sort of played in certain portions of games to end games – on the road at Tennessee and LSU – like we needed to be able to have a chance to be successful. It’s disappointing, and I take responsibility for that.”

The SEC will release the preseason picks by the media later this week. That could add even more “fuel to the fire”.