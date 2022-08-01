Alabama football continues to dominate recruiting

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama football continues to dominate in recruiting of late. Friday evening, the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back commit Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Young joins fellow Tide running back commit Justice Haynes as two of the nation’s top three backs in the 2023 recruiting class.

Last season Young rushed for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 9 yards per carry.

Wednesday, the Tide also landed five-star safety Caleb Downs, and Young’s commitment gives the Crimson Tide the No.4 recruiting class in the nation.

The Alabama recruiting class could land another big commit very soon as five-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley visited Tuscaloosa Sunday.

A lot of major buzz is going around that the nation’s top edge rusher may flip to the Tide.

Keeley has drawn comparisons to NFL star Myles Garrett with his large stature at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds. Last season Keeley had 35 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.