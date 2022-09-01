Alabama, Focus 50+ team up for computer skills classes

The University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Accountancy and Focus 50+ are teaming up to ensure that older adults can get one-on-one help with computer and smartphone skills.

Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will be provided for eight Tuesdays total. Each 75-minute class offers one-on-one tutoring by a UA student and will be led by graduate assistants and staff.

This free opportunity requires you register right here. Applicants can also text their name and the class they’re interested in attending to 205-928-8258 or call and leave a message.