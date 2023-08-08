Alabama flips top safety prospect from SEC rival

Alabama players run drills during practice at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Aug 5, 2023.

Alabama began Tuesday with a recruiting-win, flipping four-star safety prospect Peyton Woodard.

Woodard, who initially committed to Georgia in January, announced on social media that he is joining the Crimson Tide’s class for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Woodard attends St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. The 6-foot-2, 188 pound defensive back is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 9 California product and No. 6 safety in the nation, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He becomes the Crimson Tide’s 16th commitment for 2024.

Woodard’s primary recruiter for Alabama is wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins.

According to Maxpreps, in 2022 Woodard totaled 53 tackles and an interception, along with seven pass breakups.