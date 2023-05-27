Alabama falls to Vanderbilt, eliminated from SEC Tournament

Alabama baseball could not overcome a slow start and falls to Vanderbilt, 9-2. The loss eliminates Alabama from the SEC Baseball Tournament.

The Commodores jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Alabama had its first at-bat. RJ Schreck started the scoring with a 2-run double off Alabama starter Jacob McNairy. McNairy got Vanderbilt’s Parker Noland to ground into a fielders choice but Chris Maldonado ripped a one-out RBI single to leftfield to give the Commodores a 3-0 lead.

McNairy nearly got out of the inning without any more damage done. He had an 0-2 count on Vanderbilt second baseman RJ Austin before the freshman smashed a 2-run home run to leftfield to make it 5-0 Vanderbilt.

Alabama cut into the deficit in the in third inning. With one out, Andrew Pinckney hit a double over the leftfielders head. Two batters later, Colby Shelton got the Tide on the board with a 2-run home run to centerfield to make the score 5-2.

The Crimson Tide threatened again in the fourth inning. Pinckney came to bat with the bases loaded, representing the go-ahead run. Arguably Alabama’s hottest hitter was not able to deliver, instead popping up to second base to end the inning.

That was one of the final times Alabama threatened to score. Vanderbilt scored three runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Vanderbilt advances to face Texas A&M on Saturday in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama will wait until Monday to find out its postseason destination when the field for the 2023 NCAA college baseball championship championship is released. The selection show will be at 11 a.m. central on ESPN2.