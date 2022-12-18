Alabama falls short to Timme, Gonzaga in C.M. Newton Classic

Drew Timme and Gonzaga were too much for no. 4 Alabama in a 100-90 win on Saturday in Birmingham.

Timme matched his season-high with 29 points in the second annual C.M. Newton Classic.

Alabama was able to keep pace with its own scoring threat. Freshman Brandon Miller scored a game-high 36 points against the Bulldogs.

Miller’s point total was the most in a single game by an Alabama player since Kira Lewis Jr. scored 37 points in a win at Georgia in February, 2020.

“I mean we wouldn’t have even been in the game at all, our defense was really struggling. So him being able to go get us some buckets in the second half at least kept us in the game,” Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats said.

Miller scored 26 points in the second half, including the team’s first 10.

Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs cool off one of the nation’s hottest teams.

Gonzaga made 74.1% of its in the second half. The Bulldogs shot 57% for the game.

“(Timme) has probably the best footwork in the country, I’ve never seen anything like that. Tough to guard,” Miller said. “He gave us trouble early and gave us trouble at the end of the game”

The Crimson Tide had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams to earn their highest ranking in 15 years.

Gonzaga is 7-1 in regular-season games against teams ranked in the top five by either the AP or the coaches’ poll since 2018-19.

Alabama (9-2) returns home to play Jackson State on Tuesday. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum.