Alabama falls in straight sets to No. 12 Tennessee

WVUA 23 Sports,
Volleyball Pic 10 12

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Riley Theis and Student Reporter Leosha Dickens

Toppling No. 12 was too tough a task for Alabama.

Tennessee swept the Crimson Tide in straight sets winning 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18.

Tennessee leads the SEC and has a nine match winning streak.

In the opening set, Tennessee had 15 kills to Alabama’s 9 kills.

The Crimson Tide flipped the script and held momentum for most of set No. 2. Alabama lead 21-17 but was unable to put the Vols away. UT outscored Alabama 8-2 to end the second set.

Tennessee closed out the match with a 25-18 victory in the third set.

Alabama will close out a stretch of playing three straight ranked opponents when the team travels to Gainesville to take on the No. 9 Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon.

