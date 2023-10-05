Alabama falls in straight sets to No. 12 Tennessee

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Riley Theis and Student Reporter Leosha Dickens

Toppling No. 12 was too tough a task for Alabama.

Tennessee swept the Crimson Tide in straight sets winning 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18.

Tennessee leads the SEC and has a nine match winning streak.

In the opening set, Tennessee had 15 kills to Alabama’s 9 kills.

The Crimson Tide flipped the script and held momentum for most of set No. 2. Alabama lead 21-17 but was unable to put the Vols away. UT outscored Alabama 8-2 to end the second set.

Tennessee closed out the match with a 25-18 victory in the third set.

Alabama will close out a stretch of playing three straight ranked opponents when the team travels to Gainesville to take on the No. 9 Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon.