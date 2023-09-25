Alabama prepares for a revamped Mississippi State offense

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban looks at players against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Photo provided by SEC Media Portal)

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama travels to Starkville, Miss., this weekend where it’ll face a revamped Missisippi State team.

Zach Arnett took over for the legendary head coach, Mike Leach, who passed away in December from heart complications. Leach was known for his “Air-raid offense” and unique personality.

“I loved Mike Leach,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He was different, but in a good way. [He] had a great sense of humor, obviously presented a offensive system, scheme, whatever you want to call it, that was unique and very challenging, but he believed in it and did it his way.”

Leach became the Bulldogs head coach in 2020. Leach’s quarterback, Will Rogers led the SEC in passing touchdowns (35), average yards per game (305.7) and was second in the conference for total passing yards (3,974), last season. MSU went 8-4 in Leach’s final season and won its bowl game against Illinois 19-10.

The legendary head coach’s personality captivated college football fans. He would frequently make headlines for his quotes during press conferences which weren’t always football related. His answers to questions were never predictable. He had strong opinions on various topics such as weddings and candy corn.

“Always had a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach,” Saban said. “But really liked him as a person.”

While new offensive coordinator, Kevin Barbay, nixed the air raid offense, the Bulldogs return a lot of experience on the offensive side of the ball which will pose a challenge for the Crimson Tide defense.

“With the new offense they run, there’s a lot more balance in it,” Saban said. “They’ve got two running backs that are very very productive when they run the football. They’ve got a really really good receiver, number five Griffin, who is very very productive, and they’ve made a lot of explosive plays.”

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.