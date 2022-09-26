Alabama eyes fentanyl penalties; critics say they won’t work

MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama lawmakers may consider harsher penalties for traffickers and distributors of illicit fentanyl next year.

Republicans Reps. Matt Simpson of Daphne and Chris Pringle of Mobile tell Al.com they plan bills next year.

The legislation would increase penalties for distributing a deadly drug that accounted for 66% of all U.S. overdose deaths in 2021.

But some say a comprehensive approach should also include more health services and helping drug users reduce overdoses.

Others fear stiffer sentences will stack more inmates in overcrowded Alabama prisons, arguing there’s no proof that longer sentences deter drug dealing.

