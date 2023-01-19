Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system longer to carry out executions – a move that comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state – and also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office called the time window change a “win for justice” and supporters said the appeal change would ease the burden on the court system.

Bryan Stevenson, founder of the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, said he thought the combination of the two rules will increase the likelihood of wrongful convictions and cruel executions.

