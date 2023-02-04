Alabama expected to hire Tommy Rees as new offensive coordinator

Alabama seems to have filled its vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Multiple media outlets report that the Crimson Tide has a deal with Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees to be its new OC.

Rees, who has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons, was in Tuscaloosa on Thursday to interview.

The 30-year-old Rees replaces Bill O’Brien after O’Brien left to take a position with the NFL’s New England Patriots.

Rees played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010-to-2013. He returned to his alma mater in 2017 as an assistant. Rees spent three seasons as quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Notre Dame’s offense has been solid statistically under Rees, ranking 45th (last season), 43rd (2021) and 39th (2020) nationally in yards per play.