Alabama expands access for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Dolly Parton is America’s sweetheart, and a large reason why is because of her commitment to helping others. One of her biggest endeavors is her Imagination Library, a free program that sends books to children every month until they’re ready for school at age 5.

And the Imagination Library is getting even bigger and better in Alabama, where Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday kicked off a statewide expansion of the project.

“No matter what a child grows up to be, reading proficiently is simply critical,” said Ivey at the celebration event. “No doubt, learning to read begins at home. Parents are our first teachers, after all. It is really important that our parents start reading to our children when they’re just babies. And we must encourage our children to open books during their earliest developmental stages.”

Ivey, who’s had a longstanding focus on children’s education since she took office, announced the state’s participation in the program during her 2023 inaugural address.

As a statewide program, the goal is establishing local programs in all 67 counties while cultivating partnerships that can help fund and support local program partners.

Currently, Alabama’s Imagination Library program has 55 operational local program partners covering portions of the state and providing more than 40,000 children with free, high-quality books.

This expansion’s focus is on finding community partners that can start new Imagination Library programs locally.

You can learn more about the Imagination Library program right here, and see where it’s available below.

Alabama's Imagination Library Coverage Map

