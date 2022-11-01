Alabama equestrians reorganize as a club after 2021 shutdown

By WVUA 23 student reporter Emily Benito

Horse lovers at the University of Alabama were remiss after the school shut down its equestrian sporting events. So students are bringing it back.

Equestrians at the school decided to start up an eventing club, where students can ride horses and show them at various events.

Club members told WVUA 23 that they felt like they needed some therapeutic horse time while enduring the stresses of college.

“Our goal is to create a community of people who are interested in horses and want to learn more,” said club vice president Demitria Groh. “Even if you aren’t a big eventer, we would love to help you. We would love to teach you. We would love to introduce you to the community.”

Billy Snider, owner of Snider Stables, partners with the equestrian team. He allows them to board, ride and care for the horses at his facility in Northport. He said he’s excited to have club members back at the barn.

“We’re thrilled about it,” said Snider. “It gives us new people, new blood in the barn, new horses. It’s hard to get away and enjoy stuff or even go see my children. But these girls, them coming out, and being part of the community in the barn family, it allows me to do a little more of the stuff that I should be doing.”

UA’s Equestrian Team was striped of its team status in October 2021. Since then, members have been operating as a club after its funding was cut. A petition to maintain the team’s status had thousands of signatures, but did not persuade the university to reconsider the team’s status.

To establish the organization as a school club, the members had to find a faculty sponsor. They also host monthly meetings to keep members aware of the upcoming activities.

They are looking for new members and encourage anyone who might be interested to take a look at its website or check out its Instagram Page.

No experience is necessary to join the club.