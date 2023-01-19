Alabama: EPA will help extinguish ongoing landfill fire

The Associated Press

MOODY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in, at the request of Alabama officials, to help extinguish an underground landfill fire that has been burning in the state for nearly two months.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said the EPA will lead the effort to put out the fire at the privately operated Environmental Landfill near the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville.

The fire at the landfill, which takes in tree limbs and other vegetative waste, has been burning underground since late November, sending smoke over some neighborhoods in the state’s largest metro area and leaving residents frustrated by the lack of action.

