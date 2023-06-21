Alabama draft prospect Brandon Miller sparks discussion in NBA G.O.A.T. debate

Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller makes headlines once again. However, this time, it’s for something lighthearted.

In a pre-NBA Draft media session on Wednesday, Miller was asked to weigh in on a long-standing debate: which player is better – LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

Miller’s answer surprised the room when he said his favorite player is Paul George. The answer sparked a tremendous amount of attention on social media.

“No. I actually don’t think LeBron (James) is GOAT of basketball,” Miller said to the reporter. “My GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him. It was never just LeBron.”

"I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George." Brandon Miller weighed in on who his GOAT is. (via @ScoopB)pic.twitter.com/Q5cFxN8xIU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2023

Most draft boards project Miller being drafted at No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Miller met with the Hornets’ owner who is none other than Jordan himself. He said meeting him in person was “exciting.”

“He’s Michael Jordan. The guy that jumped from the free throw line,” Miller said. “The shoes that we wear all the time. It’s kind of exciting to meet him.”

The NBA Draft starts Thursday, June 22. The San Antonio Spurs will most likely select French center Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 draft pick.