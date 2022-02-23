Alabama Dominates Easton Bama Bash

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

Alabama softball concluded an impressive weekend in the Easton Bama Bash with a 9-1 victory over Middle Tennessee State. The Crimson Tide won all five of their games, including two wins over No. 8 Virginia Tech.

Senior pitcher Montana Fouts led the way as she was named SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week. Fouts allowed just one run on six hits while striking out 24 batters over 13.1 innings pitched. The entire pitching staff was dominate outside of Fouts. The Crimson Tide featured four pitchers only allowing three runs.

Alabama outscored it’s opponents 30-3 and got big contributions from both of it’s graduate transfers, Ally Shipman and Ashley Prange. Both players combined for 13 RBIs.

Shipman was awarded MVP Easton Bama Bash tournament. She hit 3rd or 4th in the lineup in all five of Alabama’s games, and impressed the coaching staff with her ability to put runs on the board.

“That person needs to drive in the runs for us and she’s done that since Day 1,” said Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy.

No. 2 Alabama travels to Lafayette, La. on Thursday to face 20th ranked Louisiana-Lafayette. The game is scheduled 6 p.m.