Alabama deputy fatally shot dispatch supervisor before killing himself, sheriff says

ORANGE BEACH (AP) — An Alabama sheriff’s deputy shot and killed another office employee he had been dating and then killed himself, authorities said.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday in Orange Beach. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Kenneth Boone drew a weapon and killed Lexi White, before turning the gun on himself. The Cullman Times reported that White was a dispatch supervisor at the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the two were in a “dating relationship.”

“Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Matt Gentry wrote in a statement.

The Orange Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the deaths.