Alabama Department of Revenue: We’re not calling to give you money. It’s a scam

If the Alabama Department of Revenue calls you up and says you can get a refund “due to economic hardships due to inflation for qualified businesses,” just hang up. It’s a scam, the department says.

One of the latest IRS-style scams targeting Alabamians features callers promising to help get money back from the state.

A recent call reported to ALDOR featured a “salesperson” who referenced a refund “due to economic hardships due to inflation for qualified businesses” that could “cover things from gas, utilities, among other things.”

ALDOR does not work with third parties on tax rebates for taxpayers, and it does not negotiate with tax relief companies. The department works with taxpayers directly regarding debt collection.

If you get a call attempting to solicit personal information, offer rebates or force you to make a payment over the phone, you should:

Avoid giving out any information

Hang up immediately

Call the ALDOR at 251-380-3508 to report the incident

You can learn more about IRS-related scams through calls and mail right here.