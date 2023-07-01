Alabama defensive lineman hits the transfer portal

By WVUA 23 Sports Juliet Brown

Alabama defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs hit the transfer portal, according to multiple sources. The news comes a couple weeks after a report that he was involved in a physical altercation with a member of the football support staff.

Burroughs was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. After making a good impression in practice his freshman year, he worked his way into the lineup in six games. The Powder Springs, Georgia native recorded five tackles his first season.

Burroughs played in three games his sophomore year before redshirting. He totaled two tackles and his first collegiate sack in Alabama’s win over Southern Miss.

Last season, Burroughs played in 11 games and finished with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack, and two quarterback hurries.

Burroughs has two years of eligibility remaining.

While Burroughs was expected to have a bigger role this year, Alabama has a lot of depth. The Crimson Tide has 14 scholarship players along the defensive line. Starters Jaheim Oatis and Tim Smith return, along with veteran Justin Eboigbe who’s coming back from a neck injury. Redshirt junior Jah-Marien Latham and redshirt sophomore Damon Payne Jr. both saw a good bit of playing time last season which should help that group from a depth standpoint.

Unless the NCAA grants Burroughs a waiver, he will have to sit out next season. He is not a graduate transfer and elected to enter the transfer portal outside of the fall sports transfer window. The NCAA states that an undergraduate wanting to transfer can enter the portal during “a 45-day window beginning the day after championships selections are made in their sport, or May 1-15” and be immediately eligible to play. If they choose to transfer outside that window, they have to sit out a year or be granted a waiver by the NCAA.