Alabama defensive end returns from injury

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

An Alabama defensive end received heartbreaking news last September. Justin Eboigbe suffered a season ending neck injury the week before the Arkansas game. After months of rehab, Eboigbe finally returned to practice this spring. While he didn’t have much doubt about returning to the gridiron physically, he had to overcome the mental hurdles of playing again.

“I wanted to get that mental aspect as far as going out there and playing full speed… hitting people and getting hit.” Eboigbe said. “I was just happy that I cleared that cause I felt like that was the biggest thing coming back from any injury.”

Once he got past the mental block, it was smooth sailing. He picked back up where he left off and returned to preinjury form. Eboigbe will play a crucial role on this year’s defensive line as it hopes to fill the hole Byron Young left behind. He brings experience to a younger group (42 career games).

Eboigbe will see his first game action since the fall on Saturday at the annual spring game. The game will start at 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.