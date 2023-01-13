Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding departing for SEC rival

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

In a move that does not happen too often, ESPN’s Chris Lowe reports that Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding will be leaving the school to accept the same role at Ole Miss. Golding will apparently replace Chris Patridge, who served as the Rebels defensive coordinator last season. Ole Miss ranked 75th nationally in total defense among FBS teams in 2022.

Coordinators leaving Alabama for other jobs is not new – this is the sixth time in the past eight years Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban must replace one of the coordinators on his staff. Golding has been Alabama’s defensive coordinator the past four seasons and despite going through a few tumultuous seasons in terms of “fan criticism”, the Crimson Tide defense has consistently ranked among the best in FBS college football. Alabama finished 13th nationally in total defense in 2022.

Ironically, just a few weeks ago Golding was asked if he intended to stay on the Alabama staff in the future and he stated, “I’m still under contract.”

This will be Golding’s third stop as a defensive coordinator. He spent two years at the University of Texas-San Antonio before riding into Tuscaloosa in 2018 to coach alongside Tide head coach Nick Saban. Golding was a part of three runs to the National Championship game including hoisting the trophy in the magical 2020 season.

Golding joins another former Tide coordinator in Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who also held his fair share of criticism in his tenure and departure from the school. Nick Saban’s quest for a new defensive coordinator will begin immediately as National Signing Day creeps up with a sudden sense of uncertainty beginning to show on the Tide’s staff.