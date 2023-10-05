Alabama defensive back responds to Texas A&M players comments on Nick Saban

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) celebrates against Texas A&M at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

In recent matchups between Texas A&M and Alabama, there has been some interesting comments made through the media. Case and point: in 2022, Tide’s Nick Saban inferred that Texas A&M bought its top-ranked recruiting class, which led to the Aggies Jimbo Fisher saying Saban should be slapped.

Now, there’s more comments and these are from the players.

Ainias Smith, a Texas A&M wide receiver, does not have the greatest feeling for Nick Saban due to an issue with his older brother. Smith is the younger brother of Maurice Smith, a former Alabama defensive back that wanted to follow Kirby Smart to the University of Georgia. Initially, Alabama blocked the transfer but later allowed Maurice to leave for Athens.

Ainias does not seem to think that was right.

“I kind of know what Nick Saban expects from his offense, from his defensive side,” Smith said. “I’m not trying to be cocky or nothing, but his class – my brother’s class – they was nice. They was real nice. No disrespect to Alabama right now, but them boys was always 1, 2. It was no questions. Right now, with the rankings, I guess you could say – I ain’t even gonna say that.

“But at the same time, I know what Nick Saban wants, and we’re gonna mess that up. If them boys don’t got no momentum, for real, we’re gonna have to take that away, immediately, for sure.”

In two career games against Alabama, Smith has 12 catches for 208 yards and four touchdowns catches.

Terrion Arnold, a redshirt sophomore at Alabama, seems to be a little confused regarding these comments.

“I seen something that said he knows what Coach Saban wants, and when I seen that, I was kind of like, ‘What does Coach Saban want?’” said Arnold. “I mean, I’ve been here three years and I don’t know what the guy wants. I don’t really know. If we’re being honest, I don’t even really know.”

Nick Saban is a mythical figure in college football, and come Saturday at 2:30 central, we will see whether Smith knows what Saban wants.