Alabama defense focused on stopping Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaches the team during Sugar Bowl practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022.

Big challenges can come in small packages.

That has often been the case for opposing defenses against Kansas State and the Wildcats Deuce Vaughn. He stands just 5-foot-6 and weighs 176 pounds.

Contrary to his stature, Vaughn has been putting up big numbers this season. He’s piled up 1,425 rushing yards and 378 receiving yards to go along with 11 overall touchdowns.

Alabama’s defense is certainly not going to get caught overlooking Vaughn in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl.

“Once he gets going, he’s hard to stop,” Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young said. “But if you can stop somebody before they get going, then you have a better chance at limiting them at what they can do. Obviously he’s a great back but we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing him.”

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o thinks Vaughn’s small size is one of the biggest advantages he uses against opposing defenses.

“I think the biggest thing is you got to find him first and you know he’s so low to the ground that has done a great job of maneuvering and shifitng his way and hiding behind his blockers,” Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o said. “Definitely taking shots at him, hitting him over and over again. If you got a shot on him, hit him and I think that’s going to be the biggest key.”