Alabama defense faces big challenge vs. LSU

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

No. 8 Alabama seeks revenge against No. 13 LSU on Saturday after getting upset in Baton Rouge last season. The Crimson Tide faces a huge challenge as the Tiger offense leads the nation in points per game (47.4) and total offense (48 TD and 552.9 yards per game).

“I think there’s lots of challenges,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “They’ve (LSU) probably made more offensive plays running and passing than any team we’ve played in recent times. You got to guard them, got to keep them cut off and you’ve got to be disciplined in your eye control so that you have the best opportunity to do that.”

LSU’s offense tends to start fast and never steps off the gas. In seven of its eight games, the Tigers scored at least 17 points in the first half. The team was held to 10 points in the first half against Arkansas. In comparison, Alabama has only scored at least 14 points in the first half in three of its eight games.

Many believe Saturday’s game will be a high scoring game. Alabama can’t dig itself in a hole by getting down a few scores like it did against Tennessee a couple weekends ago. The Crimson Tide needs to be able to start fast and stay scoring points.

“We have to prepare very hard for their defense,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “The biggest thing we have to do is approach today, attack today, and prepare as much as possible because we have a great opponent coming to us in Tuscaloosa.”

Alabama should have success through the air as LSU will be without cornerbacks Denver Harris, Deuce Chesnut, and Zy Alexander. Alexander is the team’s third leading tackler. Tiger defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will also miss Saturday’s game after undergoing surgery.

Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.