Alabama defeats Georgia in first round of SEC Tournament

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama baseball has advanced to the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with a big 5-3 win over Georgia on Tuesday at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The win moves the Crimson Tide record to 30-25 on the season.

The game was delayed from the jump and then again in the third inning. That long break forced an early exit from original starter Garrett McMillan, after just two innings pitched.

Head coach Brad Bohannon looked to freshman pitcher Ben Hess to take the hill after the delay and Hess took the opportunity and ran with it.

The freshman allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 batters, an Alabama season-high in 4.1 relief innings pitched for the win.

“I really feel like after the Friday game against Arkansas, you could just feel a different level of looseness within our team,” said Bohannon. “What do you know, you’re seeing some better production, especially offensively.”

Alabama will take on Arkansas in the first game of the double elimination series, today on SEC Network at 4:15 p.m.