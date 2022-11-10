Alabama debating curriculum requirement changes
Changes may be coming to the curriculum at the capstone.
This change was discussed at Friday’s University of Alabama System Board of Trustees meeting.
The general education reform proposal is currently being voted on by the 1,600 full-time faculty members at the university.
The proposal includes a major reduction to hours required to graduate.
Currently students must have 53 to 55 credit hours to graduate.
Under the new proposal that would change to 37 to 38.
The faculty will be voting on this change until Nov. 15.
If approved, the changes will take place in fall 2025.