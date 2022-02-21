Alabama Dance Marathon raises $250K for Children’s of Alabama

Photo provided by University of Alabama

The latest University of Alabama Dance Marathon raised a whopping $252,001 for Children’s of Alabama during their 12-hour dance marathon Saturday.

“I hope BAMAthon served as a reminder to our participants that while they may just be one student on this large campus, they can make an everlasting impact on the lives of kids at Children’s of Alabama,” said UADM President Grace Muncy in a statement. “While the event is about having fun and meeting new people, it is also about celebrating the accomplishments of Children’s of Alabama and the lives we are able to impact.”

BAMAthon is the culmination of a year’s worth of programming by UADM, the university’s largest student group and on-campus philanthropy.

The organization hosts events throughout the year including fundraising nights at Tuscaloosa-area restaurants and theme days on the UA campus.