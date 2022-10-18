Alabama cross-country set to host Crimson Classic

By WVUA-23 Student Reporters Jason Williams and Christian Jones

For the first time since 2017, the Alabama cross-country team host at the Harry Pritchett Course. The Crimson Classic will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, and features both men’s and women’s races.

Some of the Crimson Tide distance runners believe this would be a great opportunity for people who haven’t been to a meet to experience the fun.

“I feel like cross-country is for fun. For someone that has not been to cross-country before this is the high time to go and watch us compete at home and like just cheer and all the energy there,” Alabama senior Mercy Chelanget said.

For Chelanget, this meet has a personal meaning. Her older brother, Vincent Kiprop, will be in attendance. Kiprop also had just one chance to run in the Crimson Classic, in the 2017 season.

This will be an opportunity for Kiprop to watch his sister run, as a spectator.

“He’s going to see me compete at the same course he did in 2017, so I don’t know the feeling,” Chelanget said.

Kiprop finished his Alabama career as a two-time SEC champion.

Chelanget herself is also a two-time SEC cross country champion. She’s also won an NCAA championship in the 10,000 meters in 2020 and finished as runner-up in the NCAA meet last year.

The Crimson Classic is Alabama’s final regular season cross-country meet.