Alabama corner transfers to Indiana

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Indiana Hoosiers added cornerback Brylan Lanier to their secondary on Friday.

Lanier came to Alabama as a preferred walk-on last season but after an impressive spring, Lanier was able to land a full scholarship with the Hoosiers.

“Being a walk-on at Bama it developed me as a player and as a man,” said Lanier. “Humbled me and taught me a lot.”

Lanier was originally a three-star recruit out of Paul W. Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa, he was the 99th best corner in the class of 2021.

Originally committed to Georgia State, Lanier transferred to Alabama just before the 2021 season. Now he will be on a full scholarship for a power five program.

Brylan will add size to the defensive back room in Bloomington, as a longer corner at 6-foot-1.