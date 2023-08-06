Alabama coordinators speak at football media day

Alabama Football has concluded its first week of fall camp.

On Sunday, head coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele spoke to the media. Saban gave us insight after Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I think it’s been a good practice for us,” Saban said. “Obviously a lot of areas we need to improve on. There are individual players that have new opportunities to contribute to the team in various ways and we want them to develop the kind of habits that are going to allow them to play winning football on a consistent basis so they can get the results that they’d like to get.”

On Sunday morning, Alabama coordinators Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele met with reporters for the only time during fall camp. Join @DrewPavan_TV for full coverage tonight on @wvua23 News at 10:00. pic.twitter.com/NSG4wYFSzx — Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) August 6, 2023

On offense, Rees spoke about the running back position and the plethora of talent in the room.

“We have a great blend of guys that can do different things,” Reese said. “We’re a little bit spoiled at that position if I’m being honest with you. We’re very talented there and I’m excited to see the pieces fall together.”

Alabama lost last year’s leading rusher Jahmyr Gibbs but returns seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. The running back room also features sophomore Jamarion Miller, freshman Justice Haynes, and freshman Richard Young.

On defense, Steele spoke highly of sophomore linebacker Deontae Lawson and believes his experience will prove valuable.

“He works very hard,” Steele said. “He’s been there so that always helps in college football. There is a difference in an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, in particular if you’ve done the task over and over. He has snaps under his belt, he knows the expectation, he knows the process, and he’s very smart and he’s relentless in his approach to improving himself and the defense.”

Lawson played in eleven games last season and started in four of them. He totaled 51 tackles along with 4 pass breakups.

Alabama is 27 days from kickoff and will host Middle Tennessee State week 1. That opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for September 2nd at 6:30 p.m.