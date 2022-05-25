Alabama congressional races to feature one runoff in June

By The Associated Press

Control of Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation likely will remain in Republican hands, but not without a contest.

Two GOP candidates are in a runoff for the open District 5 seat in north Alabama.

And three Republican incumbents and the only Democratic member face opposition in November. But all the incumbents will be heavy favorites.

The highlight race is for the District 5 seat being vacated by Rep. Mo Brooks. Madison County Commission chair Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent, advanced to a June 21 runoff.

The winner will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton of Decatur, who defeated Charlie Thompson.

