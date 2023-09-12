Alabama community remembers 9/11

American flags dotted the campus of the University of Alabama Monday in honor of the lives lost on 9/11.

The annual memorial to honor the victims of 9/11 was sponsored by The Young Americans for Freedom. The chapter and the Army ROTC placed 2,977 flags on the mound on the quad in remembrance. The vice-president of the Campus Veterans Association Zachary Herndon explained even though he was very young when this event occurred, he understands its importance.

“Definitely heard about it as I got older and got to understand that,” said Herndon. “But I had a lot of family members that were in the military and that was one of the reasons that I joined because they joined back then.”

For more than 21 years, Young America’s Foundation has worked with students across the country to make sure the lives lost on 9/11 are properly remembered through The Never Forget Project.