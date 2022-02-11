Alabama coach named assistant for USA Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jocelyn Claborn

The University of Alabama’s women’s wheelchair basketball head coach is lending his experience to the 2022 USA Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team.

Ryan Hynes, who’s been coaching for six years, is also a two-time Intercollegiate Division All-American during his time as a student at UA. He was named an assistant coach for the USA team.

“Ever since I’ve been coaching it’s been something I’ve been shooting for,” Hynes said.

Over the years as a player and a coach, Ryan has been part of winning four national championships.

“I’m just super excited and it’s a really good opportunity for me,” Hynes said. “I think it will be cool to have an Alabama coach on staff as well.”

Hynes said he is ready to kick off the season with tryouts for Team U.S.A., which are likely taking place in April.