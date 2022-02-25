Alabama church leader accused of sex abuse of 15-year-old

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A youth church leader in north Alabama has been arrested after authorities said she sexually abused a 15-year-old high school student.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said 26-year-old Allison Brianna Cookston Stone, of Albertville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse. Stone was released after posting $60,000 bond.

It was unknown if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Sims told reporters Thursday that Stone is a youth leader at the Church of God of Union Assembly in Albertville.

He described that as a “position of trust” in the community.

