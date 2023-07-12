Alabama catcher announces plans to return

Alabama baseball player Mac Guscette (9) celebrates against Troy at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Jun 3, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama baseball will have one returning starter from last season’s historic team. Catcher Mac Guscette announced on Instagram that he’s got one more season in him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mac guscette (@macguscettee)

Guscette played his first three years of college baseball at Florida before transferring to Alabama last season. He split time with Dominic Tamez the first half of the season before taking over the starting position in the back half of the year.

The Florida native batted .260 with five doubles and nine home runs. He was selected to the Tuscaloosa Regional All-Tournament team after leading the Tide with hits (5) and RBI (5). Guscette batted .455 in the tournament with one home run, four runs and a walk.

Guscette’s announcement is huge for next year’s squad after it lost every other starter to either the MLB Draft, transfer portal or graduation. Caden Rose and Dominic Tamez were the two unknowns for next season that played significant innings last season, but both will move on to the MLB next season.

Alabama has to replace all three weekend starters after Luke Holman transferred, Garrett McMillan got drafted, and Jacob McNairy graduated. It’ll be a tough task for first-year head coach Rob Vaughn to replace the production, but he’s already brought in a couple promising transfers.