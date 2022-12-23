Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month

The Associated Press

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is reportedly closing at the end of the month after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict.

WRBL-TV says Continental Carbon Company will shutter its doors on Dec. 31.

The company makes carbon black, a substance used to strengthen the rubber in car tires.

It’s also used in plastics, ink and coating applications.

The facility employs about 120 people.

It is located in Phenix City across the state line from Columbus, Georgia.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says that while he hates to see jobs lost, it’s high time residents see some relief from the soot that has emanated from the plant for years.

