Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

execution, death row, prison

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway.

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm says prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith.

Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. It is the second execution since September the state has cancelled because of venous access difficulties.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/18/2022 7:02:36 AM (GMT -6:00)