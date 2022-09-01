Alabama business college offers free job skills, tutoring sessions

Need help with financial literacy or job skills? How about tutoring? The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business is offering all that and more for free to West Alabama veterans, teens and residents.

Culverhouse LIFT, or Learning Initiative and Financial Training, begins its fall term this month.

The program uses student volunteers from within the business and accounting colleges who work with participants in a classroom setting.

Classes include computer skills, Quickbooks and bookkeeper training alongside tutoring for children and teens.

“It’s a one-on-one tutoring relationship between the student and the participant,” said Lisa McKinney, accounting lecturer, LIFT program coordinator and a certified public accountant. “Some programs have a virtual option allowing for working professionals to participate in classes from afar.”

