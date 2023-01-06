Alabama broadcaster Eli Gold reveals cancer diagnosis

Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eli Gold, who has handled play-by-play for Alabama football radio broadcasts since 1988, says he has been diagnosed with a “treatable form of cancer”. Gold shared the news through Crimson Tide Sports Network social media channels.

“I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. After extensive testing, I have now been diagnosed of a treatable form of cancer. I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon. Roll Tide!” Gold told CTSN.

Gold missed the Crimson Tide’s 2022 football season while he dealt with health issues. Chris Stewart, who is the longtime voice of Alabama basketball and baseball broadcasts, filled in during Gold’s absence.

This is the first time Gold has updated his health since September, when he joined the Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast before Alabama’s game against Texas. At that time, he said his health issues were more orthopedic than an illness.

Gold celebrated his 69th birthday last month. He was inducted to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.