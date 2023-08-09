Alabama broadband expansion has new name, new funds

Photo courtesy Gov. Kay Ivey's office

Getting high-speed internet into Alabama’s rural areas is a major goal for Gov. Kay Ivey, and the state is taking another major step in that direction this week.

On Tuesday, Ivey announced the plan has a new name: Be Linked Alabama. That new moniker comes after the influx of more than $400 million in federal funding and more than $1.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Commerce Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.

“Providing broadband connectivity to every Alabamian, whether it be in our largest metros or most rural areas, has been a top priority of the Ivey Administration since Day 1,” said Ivey in a statement. “As we launch Be Linked Alabama, we are furthering our commitment to fully connecting our state. Offering the ability to connect to high-speed internet in all 67 counties is a journey, not a short trip, but Alabama is certainly well positioned to finish this race in the near future.”

Even more funding is coming from money the American Rescue Plan Act handed to Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in support of expanding high-speed internet access in areas it’s not yet available.

Grant applications are opening soon for a piece of $182 million from the Capital Projects Fund; these grants will support “last-mile” projects providing broadband connections to homes, businesses and community spaces.

You can check broadband service availability in your area right here.