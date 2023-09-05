Alabama Board of Trustees approves budget, staff raises

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Josie Malave

The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System met Thursday and Friday at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa to discuss and approve a number of plans on their agenda. Members of the UA Board of Trustees approved the budget for the upcoming year. The budget aims to benefit the University’s construction projects and academic programs, additionally approving merit raises for UA faculty and staff.

With the university expecting a record-breaking number of first-time freshman this year, the UA Board of Trustees hopes to provide aid to their UA staff members. Jim Dalton, UA Provost, said, “Our enrollment is in a great spot. We continue to grow, we continue to develop new academic programs, and we want to see that our faculty and staff can be successful in their own lives.”

Some other newly approved projects within the Finance Committee Report for the University of Alabama are…

Approving a Library Maintenance Agreement with the West Publishing Corporation

Resolution Approving Golf Course Management Agreement

Resolution Approving Amendment to Construction Engineering and Inspection Agreement with Neel-Schaffer, Inc. at UA

Resolution Updating Signature Authority at UAH

“I think most employees, faculty, and staff will see a raise, or a merit pull, that is similar to what they’ve seen in the previous years. We’ve all watched the news and seen that inflation is a real thing right now, and higher than it has been for many many years, so we hope at the very least it helps our employees, faculty staff, and students keep up with the cost of living.”

This newly approved budget is set to start at the beginning of the new budget year on October 1.