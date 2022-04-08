Alabama bill seeks to resist Biden actions on gun violence

gun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have approved legislation aimed at resisting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 68-28 on Thurdsay for legislation. It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her consideration.

The measure is part of red state efforts to take up both tangible and symbolic resistance to federal gun control measures.

The approval came over the objections of Democrats who derided the measure as unconstitutional and election-year pandering.

The legislation would prohibit state officials from helping to administer or enforce any presidential executive order that “restricts the ownership, use, or possession of firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories.”

4/7/2022 10:12:53 PM (GMT -5:00)