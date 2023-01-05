Alabama beats Ole Miss in SEC home opener

Alabama Basketball defeated Ole Miss, 84-62 in its Southeastern Conference home opener.

For Alabama fans the most exciting play of the game may have been when Brandon Miller made a deep three-pointer from 45-feet away from the basket to beat the shot clock. The top moment for Alabama Basketball Head Coach Nate Oats was much less flashy: the Crimson Tide committed just seven turnovers, the lowest number in a game this season.

“We’ve been making a big point of emphasis on the turnovers,” Oats said. “The turnovers were down. I thought we were much better that way tonight.

“We’ve gotta continue to take care of the ball with the turnovers. Obviously, there’s a bunch of little things game to game. But turnovers, we’re gonna keep stressing until it becomes consistent where we’re taking care of the ball.”

Alabama freshman point guard Jaden Bradley said that turnovers have been a point of emphasis in practice.

“Coach has been harping on us,” Bradley said. “We’ve been keeping track of them at practice, trying to keep them down to a minimum to help our offense be more efficient so its definitely something we’ve been harping on.”

Senior guard Jahvon Quinerly, who entered the game as the player with the most turnovers on the team, was turnover-free against Ole Miss and tied for the team-lead with three assists

“It just shows he’s buying in and he wants the team to win,” Bradley said about Quinerly’s focus running the offense. “He’s doing whatever it takes to help the team win, and that’s keeping the turnovers down.”

Sixteen of Alabama’s final 17 regular season games will come against SEC opponents. The lone exception will be a road game against the Oklahoma Sooners that is part of the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge later this month. Coach Oats said its important to take the rest of the season one game at a time.

“If you’re planning on competing for an SEC Championship, you’ve have to take care of your home games,” Oats said.

Alabama (12-2, 2-0 SEC) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday. The game is scheduled for noon at Coleman Coliseum.