Alabama basketball’s Brandon Miller breaks his silence

Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller has commented for the first time on the difficult situation that continues to surround his speculative involvement in January’s fatal shooting. Miller spoke at the Crimson Tide’s press conference Wednesday about the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris. His former teammate Darius Miles is one of two people that has been charged.

Miller summed up the situation the same way a lot of the public has viewed it since reported, “heartbreaking”.

He went on to express condolences for the agony that the Harris family must be feeling as a result of losing a beloved family member, and the mental toll it has left on him. It was apparent a melancholy manner in which he answered the questions.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family lost one of their loved ones that night, respectfully that is all I have to say on that matter,” Miller said.

Multiple members of the Alabama team spoke on the situation as the team prepares for the SEC Basketball Tournament. Alabama Basketball Head Coach Nate Oats talked about the mental toughness he’s seen from Miller to be able to block out the noise and distraction brought on by the public adversity he has faced since his name became attached to the case last month.

“It’s a tough situation for all of us. It’s just sad, to be honest with you. I never thought Brandon was flippant with any of it ever,” said Oats.

Earlier this week Miller was named the SEC Player of the Year and the league’s Freshman of the Year. He’s the first player to win both honors in the same season since former Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis in 2012.

Alabama’s next game will tip-off Friday at 12:00 P.M. to face off against the winner between Mississippi State and Florida.