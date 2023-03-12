Alabama basketball wins SEC Tournament Championship

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kalen Brooks

NASHVILLE- Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide come out as the victors of the 2023 SEC basketball tournament over Texas A&M to win its ninth conference tournament championship.

Alabama matched its largest win in an SEC championship game with a 19 point win over the Aggies. Scoring the second-most points in an SEC championship game in program history.

The Tide became the 20th school to win the Tournament championship with every game won by double digits, the first since Kentucky in 2015.

Brandon Miller recorded his ninth double-double of the season, scoring 23 points and snagging 12 rebounds. Miller is the first player with consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound games in an SEC Tournament since Tennessee’s Vincent Yarbrough in 2002.

Jahvon Quinerly followed right behind Miller with 22 points. Quinerly shot 8 for 14 as they each drained four 3-pointers. The duo becomes the first Tide teammates to each score 20 points in an SEC Tournament game since 2009.

Charles Bediako also scored a double-double with 12 points and snatching 13 rebounds while Noah Clowney scored nine points and grabbed 11 boards.

The Crimson Tide cruised to an 82-63 victory over Texas A&M to become the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament champions.

Now the Crimson Tide await their draw in the bracket. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Alabama is the top overall seed.