Alabama Basketball Shows Fire, Passion in Win over MSU

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman Jr

Alabama Men’s Basketball scored a huge SEC win Wednesday, beating Mississippi State 80-75 at Coleman Coliseum. However, Coach Nate Oats wasn’t out there to see it, after his first in game ejection coaching college basketball.

“It’s not my first time I’ve gotten a ‘T’ for sure, but I don’t think I have ever been ejected from a real game,” said Oats during the post-game press conference.

In the second half of the game, Oats took offense to an uncalled foul which resulted in his second technical foul of the game. According to NCAA rules, the second technical foul results in an automatic ejection.

Alabama Assistant Coach Charlie Henry took over the head coaching duties for the rest of the game.

Although he wasn’t on the sidelines, Oat’s “exit” left a valuable impression.

“He fights for us, and we fight for him” said freshman center, Charles Bediako. Bediako had 15 points and 5 rebounds in the win. Guard Jahvon Quinerly also stepped up, with 21 points and 8 assists in 37 mins of play. Quinerly agreed that his coach’s passion is a positive, saying afterward, “it just gave us a good, little energy boost. You know, we felt like we needed to win the game for him. That’s that.”

Alabama basketball rattled off a 18-2 run late in the second half against the bulldogs and never looked back.

The Crimson Tide is 17-9 on the season, and 7-6 in the SEC. Their next game is Saturday afternoon at 4th ranked Kentucky. The Wildcats are 15-0 at home in Rupp Arena this season.