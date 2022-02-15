Alabama basketball returns to AP Top 25

2/9/22 MBB Alabama vs Ole MIss Alabama guard JD Davison (3) Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

After being unranked for the past five weeks, Alabama basketball made its return to the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Tide roll in at No. 25.

The Crimson Tide have won its last two games after defeating Ole Miss 97-83 and Arkansas, who was on a nine-game winning streak, 68-67.

Five teams from the Southeastern Conference were ranked in the new AP Poll. After losing to the Razorbacks, Auburn fell one spot to No. 2 with Gonzaga reclaiming the top spot. Kentucky is the second-highest ranked SEC team, coming in at No. 4.

Tennessee rose three spots after winning its last four games, the Volunteers are now ranked No. 16. After defeating then No. 1 Auburn and losing a close game on the road to Alabama, Arkansas returns to the Top 25 as well, rankings two spots above the Crimson Tide at No.23.

