Alabama basketball reportedly eyeing former WVU player

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama men’s basketball technically has three roster spots open after veteran point guard Jahvon Quinerly entered the transfer portal Sunday night. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats is already looking for his replacement. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint received interest from the Crimson Tide.

West Virginia grad transfer Joe Toussaint tells me that he’s now also receiving interest from Alabama. https://t.co/p8CiEW4GMk — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 26, 2023

Toussaint was one of three West Virginia players to enter the transfer portal after Mountaineers basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned following an arrest for DUI. Toussaint is believed to have offers from more than 14 schools including Gonzaga, Kansas St. and Texas Tech. Rothstein reported Sunday that Toussaint will visit KSU Monday-Wednesday and Tech Wednesday-Friday.

West Virginia grad transfer Joe Toussaint tells me that he will visit Kansas State from Monday-Wednesday and Texas Tech from Wednesday-Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 25, 2023

Toussaint is also said to be considering a return to West Virginia after assistant coach Josh Eilert was given the title of Interim Head Coach.

Toussaint started his college career at the University of Iowa, and spent three years in Des Moines before transferring to West Virginia last season. He averaged 9.4 points, and 2.8 rebounds per game for WVU.

In his four college seasons, Toussaint has played in 132 games with 42 starts.